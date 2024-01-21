World Record Holder Vimal Daga Brings Groundbreaking ‘Engineers Tech Rath Yatra’ to Odisha”

Initiated by Vimal Daga, a distinguished Tech Maestro and world record holder, the nationwide movement known as ‘Engineers Tech Rath Yatras Odyssey’ has arrived in Odisha.

Renowned for his achievements as a World Record Holder and Technology Visionary, Vimal Daga has launched the remarkable ‘#Be the Creator’ initiative and officially kicked off the National Level ‘Engineers Tech Odyssey’ in Orissa. Having traversed through Jaipur, Udaipur, and Delhi, the Engineers Tech Rath Yatra, dedicated to technology students across the country, has now reached Odisha and is set to unfold in Bhubaneswar.

Engineer’s Tech Rath Yatra, a National Level Initiative by LinuxWorld at National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), Berhampur, Odisha, NIST Berhampur ! Mr. Vimal Daga, the world record holder, TEDx speaker and Founder of LinuxWorld Informatics, led a 6-hour hands-on training on Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud and Artificial Intelligence. Joined by Ms. Preeti Chandak, Chief Strategy Officer, LinuxWorld Informatics, they guided over 350 students in learning AWS and Python from scratch. Dr. P Rajesh Kumar, Principal, NIST, Dr. Bishnukar Nayak and Dr. Manas Ranjan Patra, Professor, CSE welcomed the speakers and students to the workshop. Participants dove into practical sessions, creating live projects like Finger Detection-based EC2 Launching and AWS Web App integration using Python. Mr. Daga inspired students to transform their ideas into reality, urging them to go beyond corporate jobs. Kudos to the School of Computer Science and Engineering, along with the Google Developer Student Club (GDSC) of NIST, for seamlessly coordinating this impactful initiative under the guidance of Dr. Brojo Kishore Mishra, HoD of School of CSE, and Dr. Sandipan Mallik.

The main goal was to narrow the divide in tech education and instigate a transformation among technology students, encouraging their progression into creators and innovators. The event was attended by technology experts, faculty advisors, and dignitaries, underscoring the substantial impact of the initiative.A key aim of this educational initiative was to provide students with indispensable skills essential for success in the technology sector. The Engineers Tech Odyssey guaranteed that students, irrespective of their geographical location or financial constraints, had the opportunity to access high-quality technology education.. This revolutionary initiative, offered free of cost, had the potential to reshape the delivery of technology education, allowing students to create and use technology to address problems in their communities.To accomplish this, Vimal Daga and his team not only offered certifications but also rewarded innovative technologies. Vimal Daga expressed, “To maximize impact, we have conducted comprehensive hands-on practical workshops, with a focus on Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud and artificial intelligence (AI). Our aim is to inspire students to develop projects addressing social issues, cultivating not only technical skills but also a sense of empathy and social responsibility.” The transformative Engineers Tech Odyssey stands as a symbol of hope and inspiration for students grappling with challenges in today’s competitive world. Career Training Coach Preeti Daga added, “The Engineers Tech Odyssey will serve as a stepping stone in these students’ career paths and growth. It will provide them a platform to showcase their abilities, gain recognition, and connect with like-minded individuals.” The journey continues with upcoming stops in Bhubaneswar, Agra, Bareilly, Indore, Bhopal, Kolkata, Pune, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Visakhapatnam, and many other cities.