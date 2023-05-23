Dharamsala: During a review meeting in Dharamshala, Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu stressed the importance of identifying suitable locations for charging stations along the proposed three Green Corridors Highways in Himachal Pradesh. These highways include Parwanoo-Nalagarh-Una-Hamirpur-Sansarpur Terrace and Bilaspur-Hamirpur-Kangra, and Mandi-Dharamshala-Kangra. The Chief Minister also emphasized the need to develop charging infrastructure within cities to encourage the use of electric vehicles (EVs).

The state government has set a target to transform Himachal Pradesh into a Green Energy State by March 31, 2026. To achieve this goal, the promotion of EVs is crucial. The cabinet has approved the Rajiv Gandhi Self-Employment Scheme-2023, which provides a uniform 50 percent subsidy for the purchase of e-taxis, e-buses, and e-trucks. This scheme not only provides self-employment opportunities for local youth but also enables government departments to hire electric vehicle service providers.

The Chief Minister directed the officers of the transport department to organize a meeting with stakeholders within the next 10 days to kickstart the creation of an electric vehicle ecosystem. The government aims to transition all government vehicles to EVs gradually and lead the way in green energy. By embracing electric mobility, Himachal Pradesh is committed to sustainable transportation and reducing carbon emissions, contributing to a cleaner and healthier future.n