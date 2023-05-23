IndiGo bolsters domestic connectivity from Mumbai with connections to Bhubaneshwar and Port Blair

Mumbai: IndiGo, India’s leading carrier has announced 3 domestic routes from western India between May to October 2023. IndiGo has commenced daily direct operations between Bhubaneswar-Mumbai from May 19 and Ahmedabad-Srinagar from August 11, 2023. The airline will also resume operations between Mumbai and Port Blair, w.e.f. October 01, 2023, to add capacity during the leisure travel season for Andamans. These flights will strengthen domestic connectivity to the commercial capitals of Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Mr. Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo said, “The Indian aviation industry is on the path of a rapid expansion, and our endeavor is to continue to fulfil this demand by adding new routes to our network. We are announcing 3 domestic routes from western India. These new routes will help in building connections and provide ease of accessibility to key tourist destinations including Srinagar and Andaman & Nicobar Islands, during the upcoming tourist season and also the Amarnath yatra. We will continue to offer more options in line with our promise of courteous, hassle-free, on-time and affordable travel experience across an unparalleled network.”

In view of the high demand for international travel from Mumbai, IndiGo had started operations between Mumbai-Dhaka and Mumbai-Singapore earlier this year, enhancing connectivity to and from the metropolitan city within South and Southeast Asia.

Mumbai is known as the commercial capital of India and the city of dreams. It is well known for its historical, cultural significance and is also famous as the heart of the Bollywood film industry. People from all around the world visit Mumbai for tourist attractions like the iconic Gateway of India stone arch, Shree Siddhivinayak Temple, Haji Ali Darhag, Kanheri Caves, Elephanta Caves, EsselWorld, Marine Drive, Hanging Garden, and some of the most serene beaches like Juhu, Versova, Aksa and more.

Ahmedabad has emerged as one of the country’s most valuable, economic, and industrial hubs. It is the second-largest producer of cotton in India and is famous for tourist attractions situated on the banks of Sabarmati River. People prefer to visit Ahmedabad for its world-famous cotton textiles, a wide variety of mouth-watering snacks, diamond cutting, and tourist attractions like Sabarmati Ashram, Bhadra Fort, Kankaria Lake, Calico Museum, Swaminarayan temple, Rani no Hajiro and more.

Customers who wish to plan their travel can book tickets via our official website www.goIndiGo.in. The introduction of these flights will further bolster the airline’s domestic connectivity.