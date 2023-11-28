SPECIALISED HEALTH CAMP BY ADANI FOUNDATION

Dhamra : As the part of the outreach health care services, Adani Foundation, the CSR wing of Dhamra Port Company Limited conducted a Multi-Specialized Health Camp organized at GP High School, Karanpalli in collaboration with District Health Department, Bhadrak and Karanpalli Gram Panchayat on 26th November 2023. 330 patients were treated and provided with free medical consultation and medicines.

The camp was inaugurated jointly by the Sarpanch representative Shri Chinmaya Das. PRI members and teachers of GP High School, Karanpalli along with other notable dignitaries of the gram panchayat in presence of officials of Adani Foundation. Dr. B.P. Sahoo (Medicene), Dr. Priyaranjan Samal (Skin and Venereal Diseases), Dr. Deepak Rohella (Orthopedic) treated the patients. 132 Male, 165 Female and 33 Children were treated in this camp.