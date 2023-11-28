Delhi’s Hauz Khas Jagannath Temple Hosts Boat Sailing Ceremony

New Delhi : Kartika Purnima celebrations and Boat sailing ceremony were hosted in the premises of the Jagannath Temple at Hauz Khas in New Delhi with much pomp, splendour and fanfare. Hosted by the Temple’s Management Committee Sree Neelachal Seva Sangha, the Festival was attended by hundreds of Odias and Non – Odias people of Delhi and National Capital region along with their families, friends and relatives. This year’s holy Kartika Purnima celebration witnessed unusual interest, unexpected enthusiasm and unprecedented euphoria among the participants.

The Festival venue at the Fountain, located at the rear side of the Main temple and the entire compound of the temple were elegantly decorated befitting to the Grand Occasion. In the morning special Puja was undertaken in front of the Presiding Deities.Then the priests performed the religious rituals in front of the decked up Boat docked in the Fountain’s pond. The ladies assembled at the sight did the traditional Aarti of the Boat. With the chanting of the famous lines, “ Aaa Kaa Maa Bai” the invited Guests under the stewardship of Temple’s Secretary Ravindranath Pradhan initiated the commencement of auspicious Boat sailing. The whole atmosphere got reverberated with the sounds of Haribol, Huluhuli, blowing of conch, recitals of Bhajan and Keertan and playing of musical instruments like Ghanta, Kartala, Mardala, Jhanja and Mrudanga.

The scenic sight of Beautiful Boat being sailed majestically in the pond water around the Fountain, signifying the symbolic re-enactment of the historical voyage of the Odia Merchants for trade to the far off Bali, Java, Sumatra and Borneo islands showcasing their Valour, Vanity and Vivaciousness was just momentous and mesmerising .The high voltage festive spirit spoke volumes about the maritime golden history, rich tradition and vibrant cultural ethos of Odisha.

The special attraction of the Mega Event was scintillating Sambalpuri folk dance performances by Famous Mayuri Troupe from Odisha. Ace Anchor Swarnaprava Pati conducted the proceedings of the Programme quite efficiently.

The devotees were offered delicious Habisha Prasad specially prepared by the Temple authorities.Distinguished dignitaries present include Dr Saroj Kumar Jena, Ranjita Jena, Raghab Dash and Advocate Santosh Rout.

The outstanding organising team of Sree Neelachal Seva Sangha responsible for the massive success of the Boat Sailing Ceremony include Secretary Ravindranath Pradhan, Adviser Abani Sahu and members like Bighneswar Rout, Gajendra Samant, Ashok Pradhan (A), Pankaj Mohanty, Khirod Patra, Jitendra Mohapatra, Ajay Pradhan, Ashok Pradhan (B), Nishidha Kumar Das, Rankanidhi Sahoo, Abhaya Pradhan, Dillip Swain, Abhiram Sutar, Suraj Nayak and Manager of the Temple Rashmi Ranjan Behera.