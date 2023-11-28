‘Boitabandan’ speaks glorious maritime history of ancient Odisha’, president Murmu

Report by Kahnu Nanda, Jagatsinghpur: Recalling the glorious maritime tradition of ancient Odisha President Droupadi Murmu said that, Boitabandan is a celebration to mark the age-old tradition of sea voyages by the Sadhabas—those people who had sailed for trade to eastern islands such as Ceylon, Java, and Sumatra, Indonesia and Bali.

People in the state celebrate Kartik Purnima, the last day of the holy month of Kartik in the Hindu calendar amid usual pomp and gaiety. Men, women, and children in colorful clothes throng waterfronts to set sailing of tiny boats made either of banana peels, Sola or paper with lighted lamps inside to remember the state’s maritime history, she also used to perform the practice earlier, said President Murmu gracing the Paradip Port Authority [PPA] sponsored Boitabandan Utsava held in the port harbor on Monday.

Pride and glory in actual achievements linger on in the form of traditions after everything has faded into the pages of history. The maritime supremacy of Kalinga traders thousands of years ago is one such event. The annual ritual of sending out merchants to sea on Kartik Purnima day forms part of the observance of Boitabandan, The President praised PPA’s endeavor for observing the celebration regularly and she is glad to be part of the programme today, Murmu added.

Historians are of the opinion that the ancient sea voyages from Odisha were mostly commercial activities and vigorous interaction between the people of Kalinga [the then Odisha] and South Asian countries, particularly the Indonesia and Bali islands. Besides trade practice, they were spreading the art, culture, literature and religion of Odisha in these foreign countries. The memories are still preserved of the past tradition as a frozen frame but the annual celebration of Boitabandan continues without halt, President reiterated.

Our people are recognized for their maritime trade and business across South Asia countries so I appeal our youths and young masses to start their own trade, business, and industry so that they will get employed and give employment to others as job providers, president said.

Attending the event as a guest Odisha governor Raghubir Das recalled the maritime trade of ancient Odia people and said Boitabandan was a notable socio-cultural function of Odisha, he said.

PPA chairman P L Harnad during his inaugural address revealed that Paradip port has traded 135 million metric tons of cargo in present and second major port of the country, we target the cargo handling capacity of the port will raise 500 million metric tons by 2047, he added.

President Murmu inaugurated a multi-modal logistic park, laid the foundation stone for a new reservoir, a water treatment plant for the Para dip port township, and a next-gen vessel traffic management and information system through virtual mode.

After the Boitabandan celebration, the President visited Nehru Bungalow on the Paraip outskirt interacted with the local fisherman community, and enquired about their difficulty.

Among others, President Murmu was accompanied by union ministers Biswaswar Tudu, Sripad Nayak, and Santanu Thakur, Odisha ministers Tukuni Sahu and Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak on the dais.