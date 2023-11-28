Utkal University Celebrates 81st Foundation Day

Bhubaneswar: A commitment to excellence coupled with progressive education policies will help to develop knowledge and continue the trend of educational change, ensuring future vision. Today, the Utkal University is 81 years old, and the next 19 years will be more successful and transformative. With this, it will continue its continuous commitment to complete 100 years and maintain its uniqueness in integrity. This commitment will shape the next generation of research and innovation, and the university will play an important role in fulfilling the dreams of students. Efforts continue to make the University of Utah a place of excellence in education, research, technology, and more. The University of Utah has always focused on quality education and research and creating students who will be leaders of the future, said Vice-Chancellor Prof. Sabita Acharya.

On the occasion of the 81st Foundation Day of the Utkal University, Vice-Chancellor Professor Sabita Acharya said that science and research are our leading innovations. It can promote many kinds of interpersonal cooperation between humans and society. A good and comprehensive education is one that guides both science and humanity. It not only bridges knowledge but also explores the cognitive complexity of our interconnected global society.

Today, the emphasis is on research and innovation, which will promote researchers and advance the frontiers of knowledge. Vice Chancellor Professor Sabita Acharya said that the university will work in this direction as the new education policy emphasizes the creation of ethical mindset and the improvement of science and the study of human beings.

Professor Prakash Sarangi, former Vice Chancellor of Ravenshaw University, joined as the keynote speaker and spoke on reinvention of individuals and institutions, artificial intelligence, deep fake, use of new technology in teaching, development of creative knowledge etc.

PG Council Chairman Prof. Nabanita Rath introduced the guest while Registrar Dr. Kahnu Charan presented the annual report of the university. Professor Mithali Chinnara, Student Welfare Director gave vote of thanks. On this occasion, prizes were distributed to the students who won various competitions.