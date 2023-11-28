Pantomath’s India Inflection Opportunity Fund Announces Closure Upon Successful Raise of INR 500 Crores (USD 60Mn)

New Delhi: With a successful raise of INR 500 crores (USD 60 Mn), Pantomath Financial Services Group announced the closure of maiden close-ended series of India Inflection Opportunity Fund (IIOF). With clear focus on value arbitrage, the Fund intends to harness the opportunity of investing, primarily at a pre-IPO stage in Indian growth stage businesses that are on the verge of big bang breakout.

Launched in April 2022, this Category II Alternate Investment Fund (AIF) is managed by Pantomath Capital Management Private Limited. With this Fund raise, the group now has approximately INR 2500 crores of total Funds under supervision. Besides AIF, the Group has PMS, global advisory and basket investing, suiting to diverse set of investors. Notably, all the investment products clock highest level of returns consistently.

India Inflection Opportunity Fund has received investment participation from domestic sovereign Funds, global and domestic family offices, marquee anchor investors, and high net-worth investors.

IIOF closure comes at a time when India’s economic resilience and its attractiveness as an investment hub are causing a strong influx of IPOs, with a strong pipeline of over $9 billion expected in H2 2024. Compared to most of the other major economies, India stands out distinctly as one of the bright spots in the world today. Owing to the increased interest of investors in primary markets, there is renewed excitement and interest in picking quality pre-IPO businesses.

Commenting on the Fund closure, Ms. Madhu Lunawat, Chief Investment Officer, India Inflection Opportunity Fund, said, “India Inflection Opportunity Fund is focused on under-researched family-owned businesses which are on a rapid-growth trajectory. We would like to focus on huge addressable market opportunity avoiding ventures with negative cash flows and bleeding balance sheets. Our Fund follows an active management approach wherein we provide growth capital as well as strategic support to promising businesses that are significantly making a difference to society and the environment.”

The Fund has a distinguished investment strategy coupled with periodic payouts to investors, besides targeting healthy terminal returns. In terms of our coverage, speed, and execution capabilities, the Fund wants to make an impactful distinction in the Fund management arena.

The Fund aims to invest in diverse opportunities, aligned with India’s rising economy, in three broad themes: (a) Make in India; (b) Rural Consumption, and (c) Impact Investing.

Ms. Lunawat further added, “We have a clear vision as to what kind of businesses we are looking for investment. We are investing in companies that are delivering on Made in India promise to global markets. We are looking for businesses that are substituting imports and fostering exports, that are supporting India’s vast rural consumption.”

Ms. Madhu Lunawat, by qualification is a Chartered Accountant and has over two decades of rich experience spanning across investment management, corporate finance, asset reconstruction, M&A, due diligence, and treasury operations.

Deloitte is the statutory auditor of the Fund. The Fund has eminent Board of Advisors too.