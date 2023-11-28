NTPC Bongaigaon bags prestigious awards in CSR and Environment Protection

NTPC Bongaigaon has been recognized for its outstanding achievements in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Environment Protection with two prestigious awards from the Greentech Foundation. The power station received the trophy in the Environment Protection Category at the 22nd Annual Greentech Environment Award 2023 and in the Rural Development Category at the 10th Annual Greentech CSR India Awards.

Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad, IAS, Addl. Chief Secretary, Environment, Govt. of Assam in the presence of Dr. Arup Kumar Mishra, Chairman, Assam Pollution Control Board and Shri Shantanu Kumar Dutta, Member Secretary, Pollution Control Board, Assam presented the awards to Shri Ekonthung Ngullie, AGM (EMG & O&M/Civil) at the award ceremony in Sonmarg, Jammu and Kashmir.,

The Greentech Environment Awards recognize responsible, innovative practices and initiatives that promote sustainability, minimize environmental impact, and create long-lasting benefits for society. NTPC Bongaigaon’s receipt of these awards is a testament to its commitment to environmental stewardship and social responsibility.

Shri Karunakar Das, Chief General Manager, NTPC Bongaigaon congratulated the employees and the Departments for the achievement and encouraged them to continue the good work. Shri Das expressed his satisfaction that the awards are a recognition of the dedication to sustainable practices and commitment to making a positive impact on the communities.