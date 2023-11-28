Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited awarded Odisha Idea Excellence Award 2023 

Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited (DCBL) India’s leading cement major and a subsidiary of Dalmia Bharat Limited (DBL) has been honoured with the Odisha Idea Excellence Award 2023 for its outstanding sustainable livelihood initiatives—Project Hastakala and Project Annadata. Presented by the Odisha CSR Forum, the Resettlement and Rehabilitation (R&R) wing of DCBL, Rajgangpur received the recognition for their commendable efforts in successfully executing these innovative projects in Odisha. The event was graced by Justice Shatrughna Pujahari, the Honorable Chairperson of the Odisha Human Rights Commission as Chief Guest.

Expressing gratitude for this recognition, Shri Chetan Shrivastav Executive Director DCBL and Unit Head-Rajgangpur said, “We are deeply honoured to receive the Odisha Ideas Excellence Award, a testament to Dalmia Cement’s unwavering commitment to sustainable development. The two unique projects reflect our ethos of making a positive impact on society – empowering women through skill development and promoting a sustainable and collaborative farming ecosystem. This award inspires us to continue our journey of innovation and social responsibility, contributing to a brighter and more sustainable future for all.”

Project Hastakala is a unique ‘earning with joy’ skill development initiative that empowers over 90 Self-Help Group women in tie & dye batik handloom artistry in Odisha. The handicraft products have witnessed successful nationwide retailing with an impressive turnover of Rs. 20 lakhs within seven months of its launch. All products are proudly marketed under the brand name SADRI.e. Project Annadata is a farmer forward initiative that provides paddy seeds and expert guidance to farmers for achieving increased yields while reducing cultivation expenses. The establishment of a grain bank through a Farmer Producer Organisation (FPO) not only promotes sustainability but also community collaboration among farmers. In this innovative model, farmers contribute 20 kg of paddy from their production, facilitating the inclusion of more farmers in subsequent years.

The Odisha Idea Excellence Awards recognizes individuals and organizations for their transformative contributions to society through innovative and sustainable CSR initiatives promoting sustainable development and community engagement.