KIIT & KISS Staffs Selected for International Events, Subhakanta Mallia selected as player to represent the Indian Team in the 56th Asian Bodybuilding & Physique Sports Championship, 2024 in Indonesia and Dr. Sudeep Satpathy selected as Tournament Doctor for the BWF World Junior Championships 2024 in China.

The selection trials for the Indian Teams were conducted by the Indian Body Builders Federation in association with the Bodybuilding Association of Kerala in Ernakulam at Kochi, Kerala, on 11th and 12th May 2024. Mr. Subhakanta Mallia, Sr. Bodybuilding Coach, KIIT-KISS Sports has been selected as a player to represent the Indian team in the 56th Asian Bodybuilding & Physique Sports Championship, 2024 will be held in Batam, Indonesia from 6th – 12th August 2024.

Dr. Sudeep Satpathy, Professor & HOD, Dept. of Physiology and Sports Medicine, Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), KIIT UNIVERSITY has been appointed as Tournament Doctor by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) for the “BWF World Junior Championships 2024” in Nanchang, China from 28th September – 13th October 2023. Previously Dr. Sudeep has worked as the Tournament Doctor by BWF in the “EUROPEAN PARA GAMES” in Rotterdam, Netherlands from 15th – 20th August 2023, Doctor of the Indian Men’s Hockey Team for Tokyo Olympics 2021, Doctor of the Indian senior men Hockey Team for training to play matches at Buenos Aires, Argentina from 01st to 15th April 2021, inducted as a Doping Control Officer in the Medical Delegation for the AFC CHAMPIONS LEAGUE-WEST 2020, Sports medicine doctor for Rio Olympics and Premier Badminton league. Dr. Satpathy has done his Diploma in Sports Medicine from International Olympic Committee (ICC). He was also the team doctor of the Sachin Tendulkar owned Kerala Blasters FC in the Indian Super League 2015.

Both the staff Mr. Subhakanta Mallia & Dr. Sudeep Satpathy thanked Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS for all his support and blessings for their achievements.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS congratulated both Mr. Subhakanta & Dr. Sudeep on their achievements and conveyed his best wishes to them for their upcoming assignments.