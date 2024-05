Bhubaneswar: 5T Chairman and BJD leader VK Pandian says “BJD is sweeping the elections whether it is first, second, third or fourth phase. To be precise, in the first phase, BJD is winning a minimum of 24 out of 28 seats. Last time we had got 20 seats. This time, there is Naveen Patnaik’s wave, so we should be winning more than 24 seats out of 28 seats. In two seats there is competition with Congress and BJP. In the Lok Sabha elections also, we are going to do much better than last time…”