Secretary, Ministry of Earth Science visits CSIR-IMMT, Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar : As part of its Diamond Jubilee, the CSIR-Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology (CSIR IMMT) hosted a prestigious event, the “Diamond Jubilee Foundation Day Lecture of Eminence,” featuring Hon’ble Dr. M. Ravichandran, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, as the keynote speaker graced the moment and deliberately discussed the vision 2047: Ocan project and giving more importance on the ocean of opportunities, Sustainability and blue economy. Dr. Debasis Dash, Director of the Institute of Life Sciences (ILS), expressed his amusement at being present here and discussed about the Scientific fertility of this place while working with any work.

Dr. Ramanuj Narayan, Director, CSIR-IMMT Bhubaneswar, expressed his gratefulness for the presence of Dr. M. Ravichandran and his contribution to IMMT and thanked the faculty, and students present on this occasion.

Dr. Kali Sanjay, Chief Scientist and project leader of the polymetallic nodules programme, coordinated the program with a welcome address.

Manorama Mohanty, Director of IMD said that forecasting is a challenging job but she is entitled to determine it with full accuracy and wishes a prosperous career for students who will be scientists in the future.

During his visit, the Secretary toured various institute departments such as the Hydro & Electrometallurgy Department, Mineral Processing Department pilot plant, Central Characterization Department, etc, and engaged with scientists, staff, and students. This presented an opportunity to showcase the institute’s expertise, particularly in the metallurgical extraction of Cu, Ni, Co, and Mn from polymetallic nodules, a deep-sea mineral, as well as its Mineral Processing and Characterization facilities. A highlight of the event was the inauguration of the ‘Advanced Extractive Metallurgy Pilot Plant building’, highlighting CSIR-IMMT’s dedication to pioneering research and innovation.

An interactive session followed, encouraging lively discussions and potential collaborations facilitated by the Directors of ILS and CSIR-IMMT. This event underscored CSIR-IMMT’s commitment to research excellence and significant contributions to the scientific community, marking a memorable milestone in its Diamond Jubilee celebrations.