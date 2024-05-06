Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address two  public gatherings in Berhampur and Nabarangpur today

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address two massive public gatherings in Berhampur and Nabarangpur today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold a roadshow probably from Master Canteen to Vani Vihar in Bhubaneswar on May 10; party workers are excited, informs BJP leader Aparajita Sarangi

It should be noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Bhubaneswar on Sunday night, accorded a rousing welcome by party leaders and workers; from the airport, he proceeds straight to Raj Bhawan for night stay.