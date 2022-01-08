Special Cover of the Department Of Posts Will Popularize Special Products of Districts – MP Chief Minister Chouhan

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the-One District One Product” scheme is a scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with an ambitious goal. The Department of Posts has also come forward as an important partner in promoting this and giving impetus to the campaign to provide employment to the villagers. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan today released 6 special covers in Mantralaya prepared by Madhya Pradesh Postal Circle and congratulated the Postal Circle while appreciating their efforts.

Prepared for the purpose of promoting special products of different districts of Madhya Pradesh, these special covers include famous wooden toys from Budhni of Sehore district, teak wood products of Betul district, bamboos from Harda, stones of Katni, carpets of Sidhi and cover focused on the product of Jeera Shankar rice of Seoni.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that during the Corona period, Prime Minister Shri Modi gave the mantra of Atma-nirbhar Bharat. In its implementation, a roadmap was prepared for Atma-nirbhar Madhya Pradesh. The “One District – One Product” scheme has been given impetus by identifying the popular products of different districts, which is capable of providing employment to thousands of citizens. Similarly, the Zardozi art of Bhopal is also popular. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that from the covers that have been issued today, the matter of local products will reach the people. These products will become a topic of discussion, their better marketing and export work will be possible. Such special covers will also be issued on the products of other districts of the state.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the Department of Indian Post has done important work by issuing a special cover on tribal heroes. The history of the postal department is 150 years old. On the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence, it is necessary to remember such great personalities, who did the work of giving us life, be it Jannayak Tantya Mama, Shri Ganesh Prasad Ji Varni or Shri Harivishnu Kamath, all of them made efforts for freedom.

Operation of savings schemes commendable

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also praised the campaign of the postal department to link girls with savings schemes. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that if there is a daughter, there is tomorrow. Our daughters are getting the benefit of savings schemes. This is an important step in the direction of girl child and women empowerment. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Madhya Pradesh Postal Circle has opened accounts of 5 lakh 68 thousand Sukanyas (girls) under Sukanya Samriddhi Abhiyan in the year 2021 from April to December, for this I congratulate the circle. Madhya Pradesh is at the top in the implementation of this scheme. A total of 20 lakh 50 thousand accounts have been started in Madhya Pradesh Postal Circle under the scheme in the state. There is increasing public awareness regarding savings and insurance schemes. Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana is proving useful in fulfilling the “Beti Bachao -Beti Padhao” resolve of Prime Minister Shri Modi to.

Chief Post Master General of Madhya Pradesh Circle, Shri Jitendra Gupta informed that 2 crore 30 lakh accounts are operated in various post offices of the state under savings schemes. Circle will also run a special campaign through investment in Public Provident Fund Scheme (PPF) for future life protection of children. Sumangal Jeevan Abhiyan has been started from last October 4. PM Care Fund for Children has also been started by the Prime Minister Shri Modi for the children who have been without guardians due to the difficult circumstances of Covid-19. In coordination with the Women and Child Development Department of the State Government, efforts are being made to open accounts of such children, who are without guardians and are below 18 years of age. The postal department has got the responsibility of opening their accounts jointly with the district chief. General Manager Finance Shri HGS Dhakad of Department of Posts and senior officials of the State Government were present on the occasion.