MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Planted Gular and Almond Saplings

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan planted Gular and almond saplings in Smart Garden today. Along with Chief Minister Chouhan, officials of of Gau-kashtha Sanvardhan evam Paryavaran Sanrakshan Samiti also planted saplings.

Appreciated environmental protection efforts

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan appreciated the efforts being made by the Samiti for environmental protection in Bhopal’s Vishram Ghats for the last four years using Gau- kashtha instead of wood. The office bearers of the committee include Shri Vijay Agarwal, Shri Pramod Chugh, Shri Ajay Dubey and Shri Mamtesh Sharma.