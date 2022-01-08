Youth must take up responsibility of bringing happiness into the lives of the deprived : MP Governor Mangubhai Patel

New Delhi : Governor Mangubhai Patel has appealed to the youth to take the responsibility of taking the development efforts for the poor and deprived sections to them, and bringing happiness in their lives. They should help to deliver the benefits of the schemes run by the government. He said that convocation is the end of initiation and not of education, so always keep acquiring knowledge in life.

Governor Shri Patel was addressing the third convocation of Symbiosis University of Applied Sciences Indore through virtual medium from Raj Bhavan, Bhopal.

Governor Shri Patel said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has formulated the National Education Policy according to the basic principles of Indian Sanatan Culture and challenges of the future. Work is being done for people’s development with their trust, togetherness and effort. National Education Policy has made education free from bondage. Immense opportunities for advancement have been given to the spirits of the youth. It has enabled them to make dreams come true. Governor Shri Patel said that only time and education make a person successful. Today is the time to build a self-reliant, prosperous, capable and strong New India. So youth should become job creators not job seekers, and contribute in building a self-reliant, capable and prosperous new India.

Governor Shri Patel said that the convocation ceremony is an important stage of life. This is the turning point, from which a new chapter will open for a self-reliant life, contribution in building the society and the nation. Your loyalty and services for it will be your identity in the society. Your friends, family and teachers also have a big contribution in helping you reach this stage of your life. Thanking them on this occasion is not sufficient. Remember that they also contribute to the success you will achieve in future life. He said that life is changing. Here you will have to face hardships at times and also resolve it. At times you will be shattered and other times you will overcome. With determination and resolution, success will surely be yours. He said that our biggest weakness is that we give up trying. The only way to success is to try one more time.

Chancellor Dr. S.B. Majumdar said that Covid has had a devastating effect in all walks of life, but in every disaster there is a lesson. Covid has taught us the importance of preserving family values, health and disease resistance consciousness, lifestyle and life. It has explained to humanity that survival can happen only when our family, society, country and world are safe. He told the students that money is not everything in life.

You must enhance your career and character by practicing ethical values. You must lead the society. He said that for leadership it is necessary to have the self-confidence to make efforts alone, the ability to take tough decisions and in any case, provide timely service to the needy. Giving a brief introduction to the university, Dr. Swati Majumdar, the Vice Chancellor, said that it is the first skill upgradation university in the country, where 70 percent of the curriculum is based on practical training. Atmanirbhar award is also being given to encourage entrepreneurship among students. The university has entered into a mutual consent memorandum with the Municipal Corporation Indore to upgrade the skills for the children of sanitation workers.

Vice Chancellor Dr. Charudutt Pathak presented the annual report of the university. The programme was conducted by Dr. Neha Gupta. The vote of thanks was given by the Registrar Shri Vishal Chaudhary. Chairman of Madhya Pradesh Private University Regulatory Commission, Dr. Bharat Sharan Singh was also present in the ceremony.