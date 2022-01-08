Districts doing plantations will be ranked : MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the districts which increase greenery by planting saplings should be ranked. After its analysis, every year its result should be declared. Encourage the districts with maximum tree plantation and motivate the districts with least tree plantations for more plantation. Expand the ranking from cities to districts. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that this will give positive results in fulfilling the objectives of environmental balance and climate change.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan gave these instructions while reviewing the activities of the Environment Department today. Environment Minister Shri Hardeep Singh Dang, Chief Secretary Shri Iqbal Singh Bains, Principal Secretary Finance Shri Manoj Govil, Principal Secretary Environment Shri Anirudhh Mukherjee, Commissioner Environment Shri Shriman Shukla, Member Secretary Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board Shri A.N. Mishra and senior officials were present in the meeting.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Ankur programme should be made a mass movement. This should be connected to the Jan Abhiyan Parishad. Minister Shri Dang informed that so far 5 lakh 23 thousand saplings have been planted in the state under the Ankur programme. Districts are promoting plantation by setting their own targets.

Like Ganga river, 6 stations are being set up for checking the water pollution level of Narmada river, two stations each for Khan river flowing in Indore and Kshipra river in Ujjain. These stations will be established at Amarkantak, Dindori, next to Bhedaghat in Jabalpur, Hoshangabad, Omkareshwar and Dharmapuri to check Narmada water level. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the work should be completed within the stipulated time period and the department should continuously monitor the work.

Set time period in Sia cases

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that time limit should be fixed in Sia and SEC cases. Try to get approval in minimum time. Chief Minister also inquired about the architectural design being done by EPCO in C.M. Rise School.

Effluent reduced in highly polluting units

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that concrete measures should be taken to control the polluted water coming out of industries. This should be continuously monitored. Without harming the industries, efforts must be made in such a way that the industries do not face any problem in production and the untreated water does not go into rivers and ponds. It was informed in the meeting that out of 101 highly polluting units, zero liquid discharge has been established in 65 industrial units.

Tow batches of PGDM conducted by EPCO

The Chief Minister said that there would be two batches of Post Graduate Diploma in Environment Management (PGDM) conducted by EPCO Institute of Environment Studies. At present one batch is being conducted by EPCO, in which students from all over the country participate.

Air quality online system in 21 cities

Online system has been established for environmental quality monitoring of 21 cities of the state. Of these, in Bhopal, Dewas, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Katni, Pithampur, Singrauli, Ujjain and Mandideep it has been established by Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board and in Anuppur, Damoh, Gwalior, Katni, Maihar, Neemuch, Ratlam, Rewa, Sagar and Satna by industrial institutions.

Reduction in consent fee

Minister Shri Dang said that the process has been simplified so that industrial development is not hampered besides maintaining the environmental balance. Establishment, production, consent fees and fees for hazardous waste and plastic industries charged from micro and small industries have been reduced under the Water and Air Acts. The application form has been simplified. In case the decision on the authority application is not taken within 30 days, it will be considered as automatic consent in the matter from January 23.