Special Campaign 2.0 at the Department of Rural Development reduces pendency of work and facilitates disposal of scrap/waste

New Delhi : Department of Rural Development launched Special Swachhta Campaign 2.0 on 2nd October, 2022, in order to reduce the pendency of all work and to dispose off scrap/waste.

The Campaign began with the preparatory phase (14th – 30th September, 2022) during which the Department identified the pending references and items to be disposed off. The Special Campaign was kicked off on 2nd October, 2022 on the Gandhi Jayanti Day.

Similarly, cleanliness activities under the special campaign 2.0 were held on the campuses of the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRD&PR) Delhi, Hyderabad & Vaishali. The identified references and items were disposed off and reported on a daily basis during the campaign period from 2nd – 31st October, 2022.

Secretary (Rural Development) reviewed the progress of the Cleanliness Campaign 2.0 with senior officials of the Department on 11th October, 2022 at Krishi Bhawan, New Delhi.

Department of Rural Development earned Rs.3,52,880/- through the disposal of 2 old unserviceable vehicles and paper waste. In addition to this, Department has also initiated action to dispose off another unserviceable government vehicle. The National Institute of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj (NIRD&PR), earned a revenue of Rs. 79,650 by way of disposal of scrap in its office premises in Delhi. Air Purifiers have been installed in all cabins/rooms of the Department to provide a clean environment to its officers/staff. All old unserviceable computers and machines including photocopiers have been replaced with new and updated ones. In view of Cyber Security, the Department has installed/updated software and operating system on all computers.

The main focus area of campaign 2.0 was the disposal of identified targets of pending Parliamentary Assurances, Inter-Ministerial Consultations (Cabinet proposals), Public grievances and Appeals, References from MPs /State Government, and PMO references.

100% of Public Grievance Appeals, 100% of PMO references, 100% of IMC references, 99% of identified pending Public grievances, 96.77% of MP references, and more than 94% of State Government references have been disposed off so far in the Department. Further, 94.69% of identified files have been reviewed of which, 2038 files have been weeded out.