National

Station Redevelopment Work going on at 40 Railway Stations

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : Ministry of Railways has accelerated the redevelopment of major stations across the country. Presently 40 Railway stations are being redeveloped on Indian Railways to provide modern amenities. 14 Railway Stations are under tendering stage for redevelopment and they are likely to be awarded in next 5 months. Redevelopment of railway stations across the country will have a multiplier effect in the economy with increased job creation and improved economic growth.

Redevelopment of these Stations envisage provision of spacious Roof Plaza, facilities such as food court, waiting lounge, children play area, designated space for local products, etc. The development will integrate various modes of transport with Railway Station viz. Metro, Bus, etc. and will also integrate both sides of city with station. The construction of station infrastructure will adopt green building technology and facilities for ‘Divyangjans’. The stations will be developed on the concept of intelligent building, having state-of-the-art facilities for passengers. Station redevelopment will create ‘City Centre’ like space at the station for the railway commuters as well as general public.

Rani Kamalapati station of West Central Railway, Gandhinagar Capital station of Western Railway and Sir M. Visveswaraya Terminal Station of South Western Railway have been developed and commissioned.

Timeframe for construction of stations cannot be indicated at this stage as station development program is complex in nature, involves multiple stake holders and various statutory clearances.

 

List of Stations where work is awarded and in progress in different stages of  Survey, Site Mobilization and Construction
Sno Name of Station State Zone Division
1 Ayodhya Uttar Pradesh NR LKO
2 Bijwasan Delhi NR DLI
3 Safdarjung Delhi NR DLI
4 Gomtinagar Uttar Pradesh NER LJN
5 Tirupati Andhra Pradesh SCR GTL
6 Gaya Bihar ECR MGS
7 Udhna Gujarat WR Mumbai Central
8 Somnath Gujarat WR Bhavnagar
9 Ernakulam Kerala SR TVC
10 Puri Odisha ECoR KUR
11 New Jalpaiguri West Bengal NFR KIR
12 Muzaffarpur Bihar ECR SEE
13 Lucknow (Charbagh) Uttar Pradesh NR LKO
14 DakaniyaTalav Rajasthan WCR KOTA
15 Kota Rajasthan WCR KOTA
16 Jammu Tawi UT of J & K NR FZR
17 Jallandhar Cantt. Punjab NR FZR
18 Nellore Andhra Pradesh SCR BZA
19 Sabarmati Gujarat WR ADI
20 Gwalior Madhya Pradesh NCR JHS
21 Faridabad Haryana NR DLI
22 Gandhinagar Jaipur Rajasthan NWR Jaipur
23 Bhubaneswar Odisha ECoR KUR
24 Kollam Kerala SR TVC
25 Udaipur City Rajasthan NWR Ajmer
26 Ernakulam Town Kerala SR TVC
27 Jaisalmer Rajasthan NWR Jodhpur
28 Ranchi Jharkhand SER RNC
29 Vishakhapatnam Andhra Pradesh ECoR WAT
30 Puducherry UT of Puducherry SR TPJ
31 Katpadi Tamilnadu SR MAS
32 Rameswaram Tamilnadu SR MDU
33 Madurai Tamilnadu SR MDU
34 Surat Gujarat WR Mumbai Central
35 Chennai Egmore Tamilnadu SR MAS
36 New Bhuj Gujarat WR Ahmedabad
37 Nagpur Maharashtra CR NGP
38 Secunderabad Telangana SCR SC
39 Yesvantpur Karnataka SWR SBC
40 Jaipur Rajasthan NWR Jaipur
List of Stations where work is under Tendering stage and likely to be awarded in next 4-5 months
SNo Name of Station State Zone Division
1 Delhi Cantt. Delhi NR DLI
2 Prayagraj Uttar Pradesh NCR ALD
3 Ghaziabad Uttar Pradesh NR DLI
4 Ajni (Nagpur ) Maharashtra CR Nagpur
5 Ludhiana Punjab NR FZR
6 Cuttack Odisha ECoR KUR
7 Kanniyakumari TamilNadu SR TVC
8 Kanpur Central Uttar Pradesh NCR ALD
9 Chandigarh UT of Chandigarh NR UMB
10 Bangalore Cantt. Karnataka SWR SBC
11 New Delhi Delhi NR DLI
12 Ahmedabad Gujarat WR Ahmedabad
13 CSMT Maharashtra CR Mumbai
14 Jodhpur Rajasthan NWR Jodhpur
Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.