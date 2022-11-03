Station Redevelopment Work going on at 40 Railway Stations

New Delhi : Ministry of Railways has accelerated the redevelopment of major stations across the country. Presently 40 Railway stations are being redeveloped on Indian Railways to provide modern amenities. 14 Railway Stations are under tendering stage for redevelopment and they are likely to be awarded in next 5 months. Redevelopment of railway stations across the country will have a multiplier effect in the economy with increased job creation and improved economic growth.

Redevelopment of these Stations envisage provision of spacious Roof Plaza, facilities such as food court, waiting lounge, children play area, designated space for local products, etc. The development will integrate various modes of transport with Railway Station viz. Metro, Bus, etc. and will also integrate both sides of city with station. The construction of station infrastructure will adopt green building technology and facilities for ‘Divyangjans’. The stations will be developed on the concept of intelligent building, having state-of-the-art facilities for passengers. Station redevelopment will create ‘City Centre’ like space at the station for the railway commuters as well as general public.

Rani Kamalapati station of West Central Railway, Gandhinagar Capital station of Western Railway and Sir M. Visveswaraya Terminal Station of South Western Railway have been developed and commissioned.

Timeframe for construction of stations cannot be indicated at this stage as station development program is complex in nature, involves multiple stake holders and various statutory clearances.