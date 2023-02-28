Speaker, Lok Sabha Om Birla to address valedictory function of 4th National Youth Parliament Festival on 2ndMarch2023

Speaker of Lok Sabha, Shri Om Birla will address the valedictory function of the 4th edition of National Youth Parliament Festival (NYPF) on 2ndMarch, 2023 at 10:30 AM in the Central Hall of Parliament, New Delhi. Three National Winners of the Festival will express their views during the event. Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports, Shri Anurag Thakur and Minster of State for Youth Affairs & Sports, Shri Nisith Pramanik will also remain present on the occasion.

National Youth Parliament Festival

The objective of the National Youth Parliament Festival (NYPF) is to hear the voice of the youth, who will join various careers in coming years, including public services. NYPF is based on the idea given by the Prime Minister in his Mann Ki Baat Address on 31stDecember, 2017. Taking inspiration from the idea, the 1st edition of NYPF 2019 was organised with the theme “Be the Voice of New India and Find solutions and Contribute to Policy” with the participation of 88,000 youth in physical mode. The 2nd edition of National Youth Parliament Festival 2021 was organised with the theme “YUVAAH- Utsah Naye Bharat Ka” which was witnessed by more than 23 Lakh youth and stakeholders across the country in virtual mode. The 3rd edition ofNational Youth Parliament Festival, 2022 was organized with the theme “Be the Voice of New India and Find solutions and Contribute to Policy” with the participation of more than 2.44 Lakh Youth.