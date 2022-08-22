Soil collected from 52 prominent places presented to CM Jai Ram Thakur

New Delhi : In an initiative of its type, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was handed over a box containing soil bag collected from various Shaktipeeths, temples, Buddhist monasteries, pilgrimage sites and places associated with martyrs from all over the state. Secretary of department of Language, Art and Culture Rakesh Kanwar presented this box to Jai Ram Thakur.

Chief Minister said that as Himachal Pradesh is known for its rich religious and cultural heritage, the soil collected from 52 different places will be used for a National Monument in the new Central Vista Project along with soil from other states.

Director Language, Art and Culture Dr. Pankaj Lalit was also present on the occasion.