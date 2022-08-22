Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur visits disaster affected areas in Mandi district

New Delhi : Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur during his visit to Kasan village in Gohar sub division of district Mandi today condoled the death of the eight family members who were buried alive due collapse of their house in a massive landslide.

The Chief Minister assured every possible assistance to the disaster affected victims.

Jai Ram Thakur also handed over the sanction letter of relief amounting to Rs. 32 lakh to the members of the disaster affected family. He said that the state government would also provide assistance to construct houses.

Chief Minister said that every person’s life is precious. He said that the State Government was working diligently to ensure relief and rehabilitation, repair of damaged roads, uninterrupted supply of drinking water and electricity besides ration and medical assistance to the people in the disaster affected areas.

Chief Minister also visited the old Katola and Baghi areas affected by heavy rains and landslides in the Drang area. Here three members of the same family have died and three other persons are missing.

Expressing condolences to the family of the deceased, he handed them over a relief amount of Rs.12 lakh as assistance. He said that the repair work of damaged foot paths, bridges, roads etc. would be completed soon and directions have been given to the concerned departments in this regard.

MLA Vinod Kumar, Inder Singh Gandhi and Jawahar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhary, Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri and other senior officers were present on the occasion.