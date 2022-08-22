Mukhya Mantri Grihini Suvidha Yojna State Level Beneficiary Program to be held in Kullu on 24th August

New Delhi : A spokesman of the Food and Civil Supplies Department informed here today that Mukhya Mantri Grihini Suvidha Yojna-State Level Beneficiary Interaction Program would be organized on 24th August 2022 at Dhalpur in Kullu district.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur will preside over the programme.

He said that during this programme, the Chief Minister would interact with the beneficiaries of the Mukhya Mantri Grihini Suvidha Yojna of all districts through video conferencing.

He said that this program would also be organized at the district level, which will be presided over by the cabinet ministers. New gas connections would also be distributed to the beneficiaries of Mukhyamantri Grihini Suvidha Yojna in different districts. He said that the first and second additional free refills would also be provided to the beneficiaries of Mukhya Mantri Grihini Suvidha Yojna in this function.

He said that 3.34 lakh gas connections have been provided free of cost to the eligible families in the state till date. In addition, two additional free refills are also being provided to all the beneficiaries. So far, one additional free refill has been provided to 2.51 lakh beneficiaries and two additional free refills to 40 thousand beneficiaries.

The spokesman said that an amount of Rs. 131 crore has been spent by the state government under this scheme.