Women in police can play a vital role in women empowerment : CM Jai Ram Thakur

New Delhi : Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that women empowerment was essential for bringing in change in the society and women in police could prove catalyst in this direction. He was addressing the women police officers who are in the state capital to attend the two days 10th National Conference of Women in Police while hosting dinner for them Sunday evening.

Chief Minister said that Himachal Pradesh was known as ‘Devbhoomi’ and has a very low crime rate. He said that still the police force in the State was always on the move not only to maintain law and order in the State but also check the menace of drug peddling. He said that it was indeed a matter of pride that the percentage of women in police and other armed forces has increased by 2-3 percent during the last eight years.

Jai Ram Thakur said, the Himachal Pradesh Police has not only ensured effective law and order in the State but it is also one of the most disciplined forces in the country.

Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu presented a vote of thanks on the occasion.

A colourful cultural programme was also presented on the occasion.

Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, Chief Secretary R.D. Dhiman, Director General BPR &D Balaji Srivastava and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.