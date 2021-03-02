ŠKODA AUTO Volkswagen India partners with IDCA for 2nd ODI National Zone Cricket Championship League ahead of the Deaf ICC World Cup 2022

New Delhi: In line with the company’s Diversity and Inclusion Agenda, ŠKODA AUTO Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd (ŠAVWIPL) has come on board as the title sponsor for the 2nd ODI National Zone Cricket Championship League, organised by Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA). The best performers in the tournament will get a chance to represent India at the Deaf International Cricket Council (Deaf ICC- DICC) ODI World Cup 2022 which will be held in UAE early next year.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Gurpratap Boparai, Managing Director ŠKODA Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited, said, “Sports is one of the biggest equalisers and the opportunity for differently-abled in competitive sports is vital to get the recognition that they deserve. By associating with this tournament, we aim to bring the talent of differently-abled sportsmen at the forefront and encourage them. SAVWIPL believes that effectively confronting the social and sustainability challenges of today and the future requires the collective actions of the government, corporates, and public to help talents shine. My commendations to IDCA for taking the lead in organising these events and my best wishes to all the players.”

Sumit Jain, President – Indian Deaf Cricket Association, said “We would like to thank ŠAVWIPL for supporting a sport which needs stronger recognition not just in India but worldwide. This tournament will define the fate of the best players who will represent India in the Deaf ICC ODI World Cup 2022. As an affiliate to the Deaf International Cricket Council, we look forward to the Deaf World Cup with best players to represent India on an international stage.”

The tournament is hosted by IDCA for selecting the best players to represent India at the World Cup competing against countries that includes Australia, Sri Lanka, South Africa, and Nepal.

Formed by a group of former deaf-mute players, IDCA is an Independent Body promoting and organizing Cricket for the deaf in India and is a member of the Deaf International Cricket Council (Deaf ICC) registered under the Society’s Registration Act. 1860.

IDCA is conducting cricket activities for deaf including domestic and international match fixtures in India as well as international tours for Indian Deaf Cricket Team.

SAVWIPL encourages diversity and inclusion as a part of its corporate strategy and

reiterates support for talent by nurturing abilities and creating an inclusive work environment. The company believes that promotion of diversity is an important prerequisite to remain successful in the long term and to attract talented people across its Group brands.