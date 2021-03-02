Smile Foundation has been certified as a Great Place to Work®!

New Delhi: Smile Foundation has been certified by the Great Place to Work® Institute as a Great Place to Work®. Smile Foundation has been able to build a high-trust and high-performance culture, and the award certification has been accorded in recognition of this, according to the Institute.

Coming during the period of the pandemic, the certification is indicative of the strength of the team at Smile Foundation and the work culture that the organization has been able to create and cultivate.

Speaking about the recognition, Mr. Santanu Mishra, Co-Founder and Executive Trustee, Smile Foundation said, “Individually, we are one drop. Together, we are an ocean. Every journey is driven by the people who undertake it, more so the journey of change – right from the people who initiate it with an idea, to the people who work every day to execute it, and finally to all the people whose lives are being impacted by it. These people, thinking, acting, committed individuals, are the real force behind any successful enterprise and when they work together, they can do miracles.

Smile Foundation’s journey too has been made possible by the painstaking efforts of many such passionate individuals, who have added immense value to the organization, continually striving to bring change at the grassroots. Together, they all make Smile what it is.

Today, our team has given us yet another reason to celebrate, and we would like to share this humble achievement with you.”

Every year, more than 10,000 organizations from 60 countries partner Great Place to Work Institute for assessment and benchmarking. Great Place to Work Institute’s methodology is recognized as rigorous and objective and is considered the gold standard for defining great workplaces across organizations.