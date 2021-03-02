Wheat procurement for the forthcoming RMS 2021-22 expected to 9.56% more than procurement during RMS 2020-21

New Delhi: Secretary, Department of Food & Public Distribution (DFPD), Government of India, chaired a meeting of State Food Secretaries today to discuss the arrangements for procurement of Wheat during the ensuing Rabi Marketing season 2021-22 and that of Rice (Rabi Crop) of KMS 2020-21.

A total quantity of 427.363 LMT wheat has been estimated for procurement during the forthcoming RMS 2021-22 which is 9.56% more than the 389.93 LMT procured during RMS 2020-21.

Similarly, a total quantity of 119.72 LMT rice (rabi crop) has been estimated for procurement during the forthcoming rabi crop of current KMS 2020-21 which is 24.43% more than the 96.21 LMT procurement of rice (rabi crop) during KMS 2019-20.

State wise procurement ESTIMATE of Wheat during RMS 2021-22 is as follows: –

S.No State Procurement Estimate (in LMT) 1 Punjab 130.00 2 Madhya Pradesh 135.00 3 Haryana 80.00 4 Uttar Pradesh 55.00 5 Rajasthan 22.00 6 Uttarakhand 2.20 7 Gujarat 1.5 8 Bihar 1.00 9 Himachal Pradesh 0.06 10 Maharashtra 0.003 11 Delhi 0.50 12 Jammu & Kashmir 0.10 Total 427.363