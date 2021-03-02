Wheat procurement for the forthcoming RMS 2021-22 expected to 9.56% more than procurement during RMS 2020-21

New Delhi: Secretary, Department of Food & Public Distribution (DFPD), Government of India, chaired a meeting of State Food Secretaries today to discuss the arrangements for procurement of Wheat during the ensuing Rabi Marketing season 2021-22 and that of Rice (Rabi Crop) of KMS 2020-21.
A total quantity of 427.363 LMT wheat has been estimated for procurement during the forthcoming RMS 2021-22 which is 9.56% more than the 389.93 LMT procured during RMS 2020-21.
Similarly, a total quantity of 119.72 LMT rice (rabi crop) has been estimated for procurement during the forthcoming rabi crop of current KMS 2020-21 which is 24.43% more than the 96.21 LMT procurement of rice (rabi crop) during KMS 2019-20.
State wise procurement ESTIMATE of Wheat during RMS 2021-22 is as follows: –
|S.No
|State
|Procurement Estimate (in LMT)
|1
|Punjab
|130.00
|2
|Madhya Pradesh
|135.00
|3
|Haryana
|80.00
|4
|Uttar Pradesh
|55.00
|5
|Rajasthan
|22.00
|6
|Uttarakhand
|2.20
|7
|Gujarat
|1.5
|8
|Bihar
|1.00
|9
|Himachal Pradesh
|0.06
|10
|Maharashtra
|0.003
|11
|Delhi
|0.50
|12
|Jammu & Kashmir
|0.10
|Total
|427.363