Signature 24 Productions Venturing Into Bengal Market With Superstar Priyanka Sarkar

Bhubaneswar/Kolkata: Signature 24 Productions, a leading name in the Odisha entertainment industry which gained popularity with its work within a short period of time is now all set to venture into the Bengal Entertainment Market. Joyeeta Roy, the founder director of the company is from Kolkata who had been working in Tollywood / Bollywood before starting her venture in Odisha was spotted posting about a latest project of the company with the Bengal Superstar Actress Priyanka Sarkar.



Priyanka Sarkar is a big name in Bengal Entertainment industry. She debuted in the blockbuster Bengali film Chirodini Tumi Je Amar in 2008, Directed by Raj Chakraborty.



Further speaking with us, Joyeeta informed that they had an advertisement shoot with the actress which was in association with the biggest production house of Eastern India Shree Venkatesh Films PVT LTD for a national brand. However further details are yet to be disclosed. She even added that the association between Signature 24 Productions and Shree Venkatesh Films PVT LTD has been old as recently the Bengal pioneer production house did a project with Odia Actress Bhoomika Dash and also plans are on for further bigger association between Odisha and Bengal which would be highly beneficial for the entertainment industry here.



Vicky Banerjee, a known fashion photographer from Bengal was part of the ad shoot along with Signature 24 Productions and Shree Venkatesh Films Team.





