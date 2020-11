By Roy



Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan starrer, Adipurush is slated to release on 11th August 2022! With Independence Day 2022 falling on a Monday, it will have a 5-day extended opening weekend at the box office.



The film will be directed by Om Raut, produced by Bhushan Kumar of T- Series, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, and is in the pre-production stage, scheduled to go on floors in January 2021!



The film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Related

comments