Siddharth Anand’s ‘Fighter’ Soars High with Rs 123.60 Crore Box Office Triumph in Four Days

New Delhi, 29 January: Director Siddharth Anand’s latest offering, “Fighter,” starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, has emerged as a resounding success at the box office, amassing a staggering Rs 123.60 crore in its four-day weekend run.

Released on Thursday, just in time for the 75th Republic Day celebrations, the patriotic action drama showcased its financial prowess by raking in an impressive Rs 30.20 crore on Sunday alone. The film’s cumulative earnings over the extended weekend include a stellar opening day collection of Rs 24.60 crore, a substantial surge to Rs 41.20 crore on Republic Day (Friday), and a steady continuation with Rs 27.60 crore on Saturday.

In a statement released by the producers, they expressed, “‘Fighter’ has not only garnered immense attention but has also translated that into significant box office numbers. The film’s collection of Rs 30.20 crore on the fourth day stands as a testament to the growing buzz and positive reception it has received among the masses.”

With a star-studded cast and a compelling storyline, “Fighter” seems to have struck a chord with the audience, contributing to its remarkable success. The film’s remarkable box office performance positions it as one of the early blockbuster contenders of the year, setting high expectations for its continued success in the coming weeks.