Rishabh Pant Recounts Harrowing Experience: Thought “Time in this World” was Over in Horrific Car Accident

New Delhi, 29 Jan: Star Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has opened up about a terrifying car accident in December 2022, revealing that he felt his “time in this world” was coming to an end when his Mercedes collided with a divider, ultimately bursting into flames.

The incident, which occurred near his hometown Roorkee, left Pant with a ligament tear in his right knee and two cuts on his forehead. Speaking for the first time about the life-threatening accident, the 26-year-old cricketer shared the traumatic experience of the wee hours of December 30, 2022.

Pant recounted the moments after the collision, expressing, “It felt like my time in this world was up. The car burst into flames, and I was trapped. The intensity of the accident made me fear for my life. It was a close call.”

The wicketkeeper-batsman has been sidelined from cricket since the accident, focusing on his recovery. The severity of the injuries underscores the gravity of the incident and the subsequent impact on Pant’s professional commitments.

As Pant continues his rehabilitation, the cricketing fraternity and fans are relieved to hear about his survival and eagerly await his return to the cricket field. The incident serves as a reminder of the unpredictability of life and the fragility even elite athletes can face in the face of unforeseen challenges.