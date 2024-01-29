Nepal Foreign Minister Emphasizes Political Consensus to Resolve Border Issue with India

Kathmandu, 29 Jan: Nepal’s Foreign Minister N P Saud has underscored the need for a political consensus in addressing the longstanding border issue with India, stating that technical mechanisms should pave the way for a solution acceptable to both nations. Minister Saud made these remarks during a program commemorating India’s 75th Republic Day in Kathmandu.

Speaking at the event organized by the Nepal-India Human Development and Friendship Association, Saud highlighted the existence of a joint technical committee dedicated to resolving the border problem. He stressed the importance of activating this mechanism and urged both countries’ leadership to diplomatically resolve the issue based on established facts.

“We also have a joint technical committee in this regard. That mechanism should be activated after which the leadership of both countries should resolve this problem diplomatically based on the facts. We are already working towards that direction,” stated Minister Saud.

The emphasis on political consensus reflects the diplomatic approach Nepal seeks to adopt in addressing the border concerns. The call for collaboration and adherence to established mechanisms signals a commitment to resolving the issue through dialogue and mutual understanding.

As both countries navigate the complexities of the border dispute, the statements from Nepal’s Foreign Minister shed light on the diplomatic efforts underway to find an amicable and lasting solution to the longstanding issue. The diplomatic discourse surrounding the border dispute remains a crucial aspect of the bilateral relationship between Nepal and India.