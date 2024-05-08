InternationalNational

China extended the 15-day visa-free entry for France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Malaysia, Switzerland, Ireland, Hungary, Austria, Belgium and Luxembourg to Dec 31, 2025

China has extended the 15-day visa-free entry for France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Malaysia, Switzerland, Ireland, Hungary, Austria, Belgium and Luxembourg to Dec 31, 2025. Looking forward to welcoming more foreign tourists and visitors to China.

