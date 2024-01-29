Startup Odisha to Organise STARTUP UTSAVV 2024, Set to Forge Strategic Alliances, and Celebrate Success Stories

Bhubaneswar – Startup Odisha, an initiative of the MSME Department, Government of Odisha is all set to celebrate the grand event STARTUP UTSAVV 2024, which is dedicated to recognizing and celebrating the state’s spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship. The event, scheduled for January 31st, 2024, aims to be a spectacular event marked by awards, felicitations, and the signing of significant Memorandum of Understanding (MOUs) with industry leaders such as- ICAI, NIF, ISBA and NRDC. The event also consists of “Ask Me Anything” Session, Session on Blockchain Ecosystem of India, Masterclass on Design Thinking, Masterclass on Role of Academic Institution & Incubators, Session on Innovation, Technology, and Intellectual Property Institutional Support for Entrepreneurship and S Success Stories by Startup of Odisha.

The event is likely to witness the presence of eminent dignitaries such as Shri Pratap Keshari Deb, Hon’ble Minister, Dept. of Industry, Energy, and MSME, Shri Subroto Bagchi, Chief Advisor Govt. Odisha (Institutional Capacity Building), Shri Pradeep Kumar Jena, Chief Secretary, Govt. of Odisha, Dr. Omkar Rai, Executive Chairman, Startup Odisha as well as Smt. Anu Garg, Additional Chief Secretary cum Development Commissioner, Govt. of Odisha and Shri Saswata Mishra, Principal Secretary, MSME, Govt of Odisha. The dignitaries will address the audience and share insights on the state’s commitment to promoting innovation and entrepreneurship.

Highlighting the achievements of the Incubator of the Year, Supportive Incubator of the Year, and Emerging Incubator of the Year, as well as commending successful incubators, stands as a pivotal focus of STARTUP UTSAVV 2024. The celebration extends to acknowledging externally funded startups, recognizing top innovators from Odisha Startup Yatra and Odisha Startup Xpress, and rewarding the top ten innovators from each program. Adding an exciting dimension to the already dynamic program, the event will witness the launch of Startup Yatra Booklets and Brochures. Additionally, it will shine a spotlight on student-led enterprises, women-led startups, and showcase the outstanding achievements of 122 Startup Odisha Grantees from 2022-23 and 51 Startup Odisha Grantees from 2023-24.

Moreover, the event will felicitate the top 50 innovators from both Startup Yatra and Xpress. Notably, both Startup Yatra -2023 and Startup Xpress -2023 were inaugurated by the hon’ble Chief minister on September 11, 2023. Covering over 200 colleges and 60 schools, these initiatives garnered a total participation of over 36,535 students, surpassing the initial target of 25,000 students. The success of Startup Yatra and Xpress is underscored by the collection of over 4,436 ideas, far surpassing the target of 3,500 ideas. Van Camps and boot camps were conducted at colleges and schools across Odisha as part of Yatra and Xpress.