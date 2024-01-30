Odisha Tableau in the Republic Day Parade, 2024 in New Delhi is adjudged the Best-1 in the State Category

New Delhi: The tableau from Odisha which rolled down Kartavya Path during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi has received the first prize . Odisha’s tableau has been adjudged as the best tableau in the Republic Day Parade this year in the Judges Choice category. The tableau was indeed a visual delight that showcased the colours, culture and craftsmanship of Odisha in its full glory.

The depiction of the artistry of Pattachitra of Raghurajpur by women and the income generated has garnered national attention. This is a feat attained by the Govt of Odisha in I & PR Dept under the inspiring leadership of Hon’ble CM Sri Naveen Patnaik.