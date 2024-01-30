NTPC – 9M FY24 Unaudited Results PAT up 8.67% (Standalone) & 21.16% (Consolidated)

The Country’s largest power generator – NTPC Ltd., with a present group installed capacity of almost 74 GW, declared unaudited financial results for third Quarter and Nine Months ending 31 December 2023.

NTPC Group generated 315 Billion Units in 9M FY24 as compared to 295 Billion Units in 9MFY23. NTPC’s standalone gross generation in 9MFY24 is 268 Billion Units as compared to 255 Billion Units in the corresponding previous period.

NTPC Coal stations achieved a Plant Load Factor of 76.40% as against the National Average of 68.51 % during 9M FY24.

On standalone basis, the Total Income of NTPC for 9M FY24 is ₹ 1,21,486 crore as against the corresponding previous period total income of ₹ 1,24,685 crore. Profit After Tax (PAT) for 9MFY24 is ₹ 12,523 crore as against ₹ 11,524 crore in the corresponding previous period, registering an increase of 8.67%.

On consolidated basis, the Total Income of the group for 9M FY24 is ₹ 1,32,349 crore as against the corresponding previous period total income of ₹ 1,33,231 crore. Profit After Tax (PAT) of the group for 9MFY24 is ₹ 14,842 crore as against ₹ 12,250 crore in the corresponding previous period, registering an increase of 21.16%.

The Board of Directors has approved Second interim dividend for FY24 @ 22.5% of paid-up share capital i.e. ₹2.25 per equity share of face value of ₹10/- each.