Bhubaneswar: Sunapur Beach in Ganjam, one of the picturesque beaches of Odisha has received the prestigious BlueFlag certification from

The Foundation for Environmental Education. This globally recognised eco-label, by ensuring stringent environmental standards, cleanliness, and tourist-friendly amenities will further boost tourism.

The achievement of Blue Flag certification is a testament to the collective efforts of Integrated Coastal Zone Management Plan (ICZMP) Odisha, District Beach Management Committee, Ganjam and the local community, says the Forest Department.

Sonapur Beach is now not only a destination for pristine beauty but also a model for sustainable coastal tourism.

This Certification is accorded by an international agency “Foundation for Environment Education, Denmark” based on 33 stringent criteria in four major heads i.e. (i) Environmental Education and Information, (ii) Bathing Water Quality, (iii) Environment Management and Conservation and (iv) Safety and Services in the beaches.

The ‘Blue Flag’ beach is an Ecotourism model endeavoring to provide to the tourists/beach goers clean and hygienic bathing water, facilities/amenities, safe and healthy environment and sustainable development of the area.

Works for the beach development started in 2021 and completed in 2023, under Integrated Coastal Zone Management Plan (ICZMP) Odisha.

The Blue Flag Beach stretches over 800 meters with facilities like specially designed wheelchairs for differently abled persons, zero liquid waste discharge, lifeguard towers, trained paramedic staff to provide first aid and cctv coverage of the area.

It is being managed by the District Beach Management Committee, Ganjam