Sharath Kamal Achanta to receive Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award

Youth Affairs and Sports Ministry today announced the National Sports Awards 2022. The awardees will receive their awards from the President of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan on the 30th of this month. Table Tennis player Sharath Kamal Achanta has been chosen for Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award.

Arjuna Awards will be given to 25 sportspersons including Seema Punia, Lakshya Sen, Nikhat Zareen, R Praggnanandhaa, Deep Grace Ekka, Sushila Devi, Sagar Kailas Ovhalkar, Omprakash Mitharval, Vikas Thakur, Manasi Girishchandra Joshi among others. Five coaches have been chosen for Dronacharya Award in the regular category and three coaches in the lifetime category. Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime Achievement in Sports and Games will be given to four sportspersons including Ashwini Akkunji C, Dharamvir Singh, B.C Suresh and Nir Bahadur Gurung.

Three entities including TransStadia Enterprises Private Limited, Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology and Ladakh Ski and Snowboard Association have been recommended for Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar. Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Trophy 2022 will be given to Guru Nanak Dev University of Amritsar.

National Sports Awards are given every year to recognize and reward excellence in sports. Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award is given for the spectacular and most outstanding performance in the field of sports by a sportsperson.

Arjuna Award for outstanding performance in Sports and Games is given for good performance over a period of the previous four years and for showing qualities of leadership, sportsmanship and a sense of discipline. Dronacharya Award for outstanding coaches in Sports and Games is given to coaches for doing outstanding and meritorious work.

Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime Achievement in Sports and Games is given to honour sportspersons who have contributed to sports. Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar is given to corporate entities in the private and public sectors, Sports Control Boards, NGOs, including sports bodies at the State and National levels, who have played a visible role in the area of sports promotion and development.