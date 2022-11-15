KISS’ New Overseas Campus in Dhaka, Bangladesh Inaugurated By Dr. Achyuta Samanta

Bhubaneswar : The first International replica of the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS, Bhubaneswar) has been inaugurated in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The new campus, known as Daffodil Institute of Social Sciences (DISS), was inaugurated by the Founder of KIIT-KISS University and Lok Sabha MP Dr. Achyuta Samanta on Sunday.

The residential campus has been modelled after KISS and has been set up with technical support. It will be a constituent of the Daffodil International University (DIU), the largest university in Bangladesh.

The idea of setting up a campus for the tribal students in Bangladesh took shape during the visit of the founder of DIU Dr. Mohammad Sabur Khan to the KISS campus. Dr. Samanta has a long-standing association with DIU. He was elated by Dr. Khan’s proposal to set up a replica of KISS in Bangladesh and committed his support to the new campus. Inspired by the KISS campus, Dr. Khan expressed his keen desire to set up a residential school for poor children in Bangladesh.

In the first phase, about 600 poor students will be admitted to the campus and provided education for free. KISS, on its part, will only extend technical support.

Inaugurating the campus, Dr. Samanta said he was delighted to see the enthusiasm of Dr. Khan, the well-known educationist of Bangladesh, to set up DISS, which is modelled after KISS. Officials of various universities from across the globe participated in the inaugural function.