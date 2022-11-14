PM Modi to deliberate upon key issues of global concern at G20 Summit in Bali

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Indonesia on a three day visit to attend the 17th G20 Summit in Bali. During the Summit, G20 Leaders will deliberate upon key issues of global concern under the Summit theme of “Recover Together, Recover Stronger”. Three working sessions will be held as part of the G20 Summit Agenda. These are food and energy security, health, and digital transformation.

The G20 Summit programme also includes a Leaders’ visit to a mangrove forest in Bali on the 16th of this month. On the sidelines of the Summit, Prime Minister Modi will have several bilateral interactions with the G20 leaders to brief them on India’s evolving G20 priorities. He will also address and interact with the Indian community in Bali.

At the closing session of the Summit, the Indonesian President will symbolically hand over the G20 Presidency to Prime Minister Modi. India will formally assume the G20 Presidency from 1st December this year.