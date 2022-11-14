CEAT appoints Lakshminarayan B as Chief Marketing Officer

New Delhi: CEAT Ltd., India’s leading tyre manufacturer, has announced the appointment of Mr Lakshmi Narayanan B as the Chief Marketing Officer of the company. In this role, Lakshmi Narayanan will spearhead the marketing initiatives of the company across all Passenger vehicles, truck and bus in all markets and augment CEAT’s position as an organization that is ‘Making Mobility Safer and Smarter. Every Day’.

Lakshmi Narayanan has a strong experience in sales and marketing spanning 18 years. In his last role as the Head – Marketing at Asian Paints, he led a diverse team and played a defining role in consistently building multi-category portfolio and making inroads into new market segments fuelling growth. His accomplishments include growing the business operations in the premium segment, launching and spearheading forays in retailing and services that create new and powerful consumer experiences, driving the turnaround of the tools business and building several successes in product leadership. He has also worked with Samsung India Electronics Ltd. In the early parts of his career.

Lakshmi Narayanan holds a B.E. in Mechanical Engineering from Sardar Patel College of Engineering (SPCE) and an MBA from Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS). He is a passionate Bullet Enthusiast and enjoys long bike rides to various destinations

Commenting on the appointment, Mr Arnab Banerjee, Chief Operating Officer at CEAT Tyres said, “We are extremely happy to welcome Lakshminarayanan onboard as our CMO. He is a highly experienced professional with a strong track record of building brands. His experience in the consumer marketing space as well as deep insights into the consumer psyche will play a pivotal role in shaping our marketing strategy and reinforce our position as a provider of Safe and Smart Mobility.”

Mr Lakshmi Narayanan added, “I am excited to lead and drive new frontiers with CEAT Tyres. I have seen the evolution of the brand over years in both key OE manufacturers as well as consumers. CEAT has built interesting communication & invested smartly in the world of sports and I am committed to playing a big role in building on the great foundation that the company has laid in the automotive space. I see an opportunity in building the brand through seamless and superlative experience for our consumers and partners.”