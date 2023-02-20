Senior Janata Dal (United) leader Upendra Kushwaha quit the party and resigned from all party positions.

Mr Kushwaha launched a new political party Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal (RLJD). He has also resigned from the post of MLC. Kushwaha said he has taken this decision after two days of meeting with workers in Patna.

Talking to reporters after resignation, Upendra Kushwaha said barring a few, everyone in the JDU was expressing concern. Mr Kushwaha alleged Nitish Kumar did good in beginning but in the end, the path on which he started walking is bad for him and Bihar.