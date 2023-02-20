Germany Chancellor Olaf Scholz will be on a two visit to India from Saturday. During his visit, the Chancellor will hold discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on bilateral, regional and global issues. The two Leaders will also interact with CEOs and business leaders of both sides. Chancellor Scholz will also call on the President Droupadi Murmu.

This will be Chancellor Scholz’s first visit to India in his current role. He will be accompanied by senior officials and a high-powered business delegation. The India-Germany Strategic Partnership is underpinned by shared values, trust and mutual understanding. Robust investment and trade linkages, cooperation in the areas of green and sustainable development and growing people-to-people ties have strengthened bilateral relations. India and Germany also work closely at multilateral and international platforms, notably as part of the G4 for UNSC reforms.