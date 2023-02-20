US President Joe Biden Makes Surprise Visit To Ukraine

US President Joe Biden made a surprise visit to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, his first to Ukraine since its conflict with Russia began almost a year ago. His visit was shrouded in secrecy until this morning. President Biden met his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv. He also met the First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska. In a joint media briefing, alongside his Ukrainian counterpart from St Michael’s Golden-Domed Cathedral in central Kyiv, the US President commended Ukraine’s courage during the conflict with Russia. Mr Biden said, he visited Kyiv six times when he had earlier served as the Vice President.

Earlier, the US President said, Washington will provide Kyiv with a new military aid package worth 500 million dollars that would be announced on Tuesday. Ahead of a press conference, President Biden held talks with President Zelensky. The US President is due to begin a three-day visit to Poland later today.

Meanwhile, European Union foreign ministers meeting in Brussels will discuss how to make sure Ukrainian forces have enough ammunition.