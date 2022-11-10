Secretary Tourism meets PATA CEO at WTM 2022 in London to discuss in depth engagement between PATA and India

New Delhi : Mr Arvind Singh, Secretary and Mr Rakesh Kumar Verma, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Government of India had a meeting with Ms. Liz Ortiguera, Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) CEO to discuss in depth engagement between PATA and India including possibility to hold next annual summit in India, PATA travel mart and participation in other G-20 side events. Ministry of Tourism, Government of India is participating at World Travel Market (WTM) 2022 from 7th to 9th November in London.

Indian delegation comprises of Tourism Ministers of various states along with senior officials from the Ministry of Tourism and representatives from the Indian travel and tourism stakeholders. During India’s participation in WTM 2022, varied tourism offerings of India are being showcased to the global tourism industry stakeholders such as tour operators, travel agents, media etc.

Indian delegation also met Mr. Andy Burwell, International Director, Confederation of Business Industry (CBI) and discussed the possibility of business/ investment opportunities and how India is an attractive investment destination.

India is sharing its priorities for tourism sector, which include focus on promoting sustainable tourism, digitalization of tourism sector, development of tourism MSMEs and skills. India is a land of culture, heritage and spirituality with every state having its own unique tourism offerings to the world. The tourism sector in India is growing fast and gearing up to meet the emerging trends post pandemic. The forthcoming India’s G-20 Presidency from December 2022 to November 2023 will help India’s tourism sector to highlight country’s tourism offerings and share our tourism success stories on a global stage.

The delegation also met Mr. Kevin McCole, Managing Director, UK India Business Council (UKIBC) to invite their participation in the forthcoming Tourism Investor Summit.

Mr Arvind Singh, Secretary participated in International Tourism & Investment Conference (ITIC) Panel on Strengthening Cooperation within Commonwealth to boost trade and investment in the travel and tourism sector.

