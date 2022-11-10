Railways marching towards Mission 100% Electrification

New Delhi : Indian Railways has embarked upon an ambitious plan of electrification of its complete Broad Gauge network which would not only result in a better fuel energy usage resulting in increased throughput, reduced fuel expenditure but also savings in precious foreign exchange.

During the FY 2022-23, till October 2022, Indian Railways has achieved 1223 Route Kilometers (RKMs) of electrification as compared to 895 RKMs during the corresponding period of FY 2021-22. It is 36.64% more than the previous year figures of the corresponding period.

It is worth mentioning that record electrification of 6,366 RKMs was achieved in Indian Railways’ history during 2021-22. Earlier, highest electrification was 6,015 RKM during 2020-21.

As on 31.10.2022, out of 65,141 RKM of BG network of IR (including KRCL), 53,470 BG RKM have been electrified, which is 82.08% of the total BG network.