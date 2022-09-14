The Second India-Vietnam security dialogue at the level of Deputy National Security Advisor was held in New Delhi yesterday.

The National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) was led by the Deputy National Security Adviser, Vikram Misri and the Ministry of Public Security whereas the Socialist Republic of Vietnam was led by the Deputy Minister of Ministry of Public Security, Senior Lieutenant General Luong Tam Quang.

An MoU for cooperation was signed between the NSCS and the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security in 2016 establishing an institutional mechanism between the NSCS and the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security.

The inaugural dialogue was held in April 2018 in Hanoi. During the meeting, both sides had a frank discussion on a number of issues of mutual interest. Deputy NSA Misri reiterated Prime Minister Modi’s Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI), which focused on a collaborative effort to conserve, sustain and secure the maritime domain.

The two sides agreed that coordinated efforts are needed to combat the nexus of radicalization, terrorism and the production and trafficking of illegal narcotics and arms in the region.

Deputy Minister Lt General Quang called on National Secretary Adviser and also met Secretary (East), MEA. He will travel to Bodh Gaya during the visit.