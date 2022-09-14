Envoys of Five Nations Present Credentials to President of India Droupadi Murmu

New Delhi : The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu accepted credentials from the Ambassador/High Commissioner of Syrian Arab Republic, Czech Republic, Republic of Congo, Republic of Nauru and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (September 14, 2022). Those who presented their credentials were:

1. H.E. Dr Bassam Alkhatib, Ambassador of the Syrian Arab Republic

2. H.E. Dr Eliska Zigova, Ambassador of the Czech Republic

3. H.E. Mr Raymond Serge Bale, Ambassador of the Republic of Congo

4. H.E. Ms Marlene Inemwin Moses, High Commissioner of the Republic of Nauru

5. H.E. Mr Saleh Eid Al-Husseini, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia