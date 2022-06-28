Dublin: The second and final T20 International match between India and Ireland will be played in Dublin tonight. The match will start at 9 p.m. Indian time.

Earlier, India defeated hosts Ireland on Sunday by seven wickets in the rain-interrupted opening encounter of the two-match series. The match was reduced to 12 overs a side after rain interrupted the start of play. Put in to bat first, Ireland posted 108 for the loss of four wickets in 12 overs riding on Harry Tector’s unbeaten quick knock of 64 runs. In reply, India overhauled the target losing three wickets in 9.2 overs.

The two-match series will act as a dress rehearsal for India’s Tour to England starting from 1st of July.